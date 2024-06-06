Sedin Twins among new voices leading Canucks power play

The Vancouver Canucks power play let them down in the playoffs.

The unit connected on just 13.9% of their postseason opportunities despite having talented players at every position.

Many fans were frustrated by the power play’s repeated failures. The team seems to have felt the same way, as it has tasked a few new voices with improving the unit, the Sedin Twins being among them.

“They’ll be part of the power play and be involved,” said head coach Rick Tocchet when discussing the twins’ expanded role for this upcoming season.

“They were more on the second unit [last year] so I think I’m going to use their knowledge even more and I think they’re more comfortable to dive into it more.”

While the Sedins will be helping out, the lion’s share of the work seems like it will fall on newly named assistant coach Yogi Švejkovský’s plate. The former skills coach will be more involved in the tactics and strategy used by the team, especially with the man advantage.

“Yogi’s going to take a big chunk,” continued Tocchet when asked directly how the team will manage the power play next season. “I like the way he’s come up with some ideas. I see the workability he has with the Millsys, and Huggy and Petey and Lindholm, all these guys, Garland. They trust him.”

The new ideas from new voices should help the Canucks come up with different looks on their power play.

The next step is for the team to acquire the right players to fulfill the coaching staff’s vision, which will take place over the next couple of months. Free agency opens on July 1, and that is a major date on every team’s calendar as they fill out their rosters for next season.