Just 11 months ago, Daniel and Henrik Sedin joined a flimsy Vancouver Canucks front office with an embattled general manager who wouldn’t make it til Christmas.

Yesterday, they traded sports coats for track suits, and moved into player development roles under a new, beefy regime headed by president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford.

Needless to say, much has changed with the Canucks over this past year, including departments and job titles for the franchise’s two best ever players. From Jim Benning to Rutherford, the new boss has built a robust administration complete with three assistant GMs and vice president of hockey operations Stan Smyl — more on Steamer in a moment.

Rutherford actually reaffirmed that the twins would remain as special advisors to the GM just six months ago, shortly after he was hired.

So what changed?

It could well be the Pittsburgh Penguins way, as both Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin came from an organization that put former players into player development roles and had their successes.

May well be that the twins didn’t fancy meetings, or felt like they could have a bigger impact working with prospects on the ice both here and in Abbotsford.

What this move means for their career trajectory is open-ended at this point.

IMO assignment of the Sedins to Canucks player development means Daniel and Henrik really like what they’re doing and are now on a management path. Rutherford said they could do whatever they want. That they want to do this is very positive for the Canucks. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) May 30, 2022

Iain MacIntyre tweeted that this puts them on a management path, but when was the last time you saw future GMs on the ice with AHL prospects?

If this is where the twins feel like they can help, or if they’re looking for comprehensive experience in different facets of the organization before pursuing permanent roles, then more power to them.

All I know is the Canucks have a current boss in Rutherford, a successor boss in Allvin, and a forever boss in team chairman Francesco Aquilini. So to answer our poll question: the job of running the Canucks is spoken for over the next few years at least.

And of course, assuming the top hockey job at Canucks Sports and Entertainment doesn’t mean you make all the calls in perpetuity, it only means that the Aquilinis don’t breath down your neck for an undetermined period of time.

Trevor Linden learned that lesson the hard way. Smyl, on the other hand, is sheltered from the pressure by being a franchise icon in an advisory role. He makes recommendations, not decisions, and that’s a great way to survive in the NHL boardroom.

The Sedins won’t have to make their decision for years, but already they have instructive examples on navigating Canuck waters.