Canucks' Pettersson spotted with new haircut while promoting business venture

May 31 2022, 10:25 pm
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports | @thorinmattias/Instagram

Elias Pettersson has a new look and fans are, well, buzzing about it.

The Vancouver Canucks’ star centre was spotted with a new haircut recently at a corporate event in Sweden.

He’s rocking a buzz cut now.

 

Elias and his brother Emil were on hand representing ROCCO Oil Sweden at a maintenance fair in Gothenburg.

The Pettersson family is the main investor in the company, with Elias and Emil’s father Torbjörn Pettersson serving as CEO and board member. Elias first invested in the company back in 2019.

The ROCCO Oil Sweden website says (translated with Google Translate) the company is a “specialist in high-quality environmental oils and in restoring spent industrial oil so that it can be used again and again.”

The plant, located in Pettersson’s hometown of Ånge, is the first in the world to restore industrial oils to their original condition, according to the company’s website. Production, heating, and electricity for the plant is 100% fossil-free.

“It is fantastic to be able to help put little Ånge on the map, especially when it comes to such an environmentally friendly investment,” Elias is quoted as saying on the company website.

“I think it’s cool that Ånge is the first in the world with a technology like this.”

But enough about that.

Here’s what Canucks fans were saying online about that new hairdo.

 

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
