World's second-tallest man competing at Paris Paralympics

As you watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics, one athlete may stand out — literally — above the rest.

A star on the Iran men’s national sitting volleyball team, Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, measures in at an astonishing 247 cm (8-foot-1).

Currently chasing his third-straight gold medal at the Paralympic Games, the 36-year-old is not only the tallest man in Iran, but also the second-tallest person in the world.

Diagnosed with acromegaly, a condition caused by excessive growth hormone, Mehrzadselakjani lost the ability to walk after suffering a severe pelvis fracture in a bicycle accident at the age of 15. This injury led him to rely on a wheelchair or crutches for mobility. Nevertheless, he has become a dominant force in sitting volleyball.

Organizers of the Paris Paralympics have had to make special accommodations for Mehrzadselakjani, providing him with a custom bed after he previously had to sleep on the floor due to his extraordinary size.

Despite overcoming some major hurdles, Mehrzadselakjani’s accomplishments on the court are as remarkable as his stature. He won gold at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, the 2018 Sitting Volleyball World Championship, and the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

Continuing their dominance at the 2024 Paralympics, Iran’s sitting volleyball team swept Germany in straight sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-16) on Tuesday, securing their spot in the semifinals. Mehrzadselakjani’s squad has defeated Ukraine and Brazil in Group B and will face Egypt next in their quest for a record-extending eighth Paralympic title.