Body of second Canadian pulled from rubble of collapsed Miami condo

The remains of a second Canadian citizen have been found amongst the rubble of a collapsed Miami condo building.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Daily Hive on July 11 that the body of a Canadian had been recovered from the site of the Champlain Towers South.

At least two other Canadian citizens remain unaccounted for. The body of a Canadian was pulled from the collapsed building earlier this week.

“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida,” Global Affairs said.

“Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the families of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals.”

Global Affairs said officials will be in contact with local authorities in case they can provide more information on the missing Canadians.

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-storey residential building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24. The beachside town is just north of Miami.

Officials have officially ended the search for survivors, The New York Times reports. Efforts have shifter from “search and rescue” to “search and recovery.”

The death toll from the collapse stands at 90, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Sunday morning. Thirty-one people remain unaccounted for.

Canadian citizens in Florida who require emergency consular assistance can contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami at 1-844-880-6519 or [email protected].