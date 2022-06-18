An F1 driver is calling Alberta oilsands ‘Canada's climate crime’
A Formula 1 driver from Germany has caused a stir online after showing up at the Canadian GP course on Friday wearing a T-shirt that said “Stop mining tar sands Canada’s climate crime.”
Sebastian Vettel also doubles down on the message and plans to wear a helmet when racing in Montreal with a similar message.
Sebastian Vettel’s helmet for the 2022 Canadian GP.#CanadianGP #SV5 #Vettel #Arai pic.twitter.com/cJzfnCI6Us
— Jens Munser Designs (@JMD_helmets) June 17, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
sebastian vettel is proof that being a good person makes you cool pic.twitter.com/HLSmXXcyQ8
— leen (@LEENIAJ) June 16, 2022
Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage took to Twitter in response, calling out Vettel, saying “I have seen a lot of hypocrisy over the years, but this one takes the cake.”
Rather than demonizing the oilsands, which is on a path to net-zero, people could look to lowering their own personal carbon footprint. Perhaps a pedal-car for Formula 1? 👍👍🏎️ 3/3
— Sonya Savage (@sonyasavage) June 17, 2022
“Rather than demonizing the oilsands, which is on a path to net-zero, people could look to lowering their own personal carbon footprint,” said Savage.
“A race car driver sponsored by Aston Martin, with financing from Saudi Aramco, complaining about the oilsands.”
The reaction on Twitter was swift, with some praising Vettel’s messaging while others were not fans at all.
Sebastian Vettel has literally publicly rattled more canadian politicans over oil than Saudi politicans over gay and womens rights
— Andeh 🌻 || 😇🐄 || 💗💜💙 (@Formu1amick) June 18, 2022
Seb Vettel: Alberta oil sands are unethical and a crime
Also Seb Vettel: … brought to you by the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco https://t.co/xq0iBXnood
— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) June 18, 2022
Hey when is Vettel going to run a helmet criticizing Germany for it’s “climate crime” of importing oil and natural gas from Russia? https://t.co/XHxNoO2xFD
— Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) June 18, 2022