News

An F1 driver is calling Alberta oilsands ‘Canada's climate crime’

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 18 2022, 5:38 pm
An F1 driver is calling Alberta oilsands ‘Canada's climate crime’
@s_sv5/Instagram

A Formula 1 driver from Germany has caused a stir online after showing up at the Canadian GP course on Friday wearing a T-shirt that said “Stop mining tar sands Canada’s climate crime.”

Sebastian Vettel also doubles down on the message and plans to wear a helmet when racing in Montreal with a similar message.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F1 Grand Prix du Canada (@f1gpcanada)

 

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage took to Twitter in response, calling out Vettel, saying “I have seen a lot of hypocrisy over the years, but this one takes the cake.”

“Rather than demonizing the oilsands, which is on a path to net-zero, people could look to lowering their own personal carbon footprint,” said Savage.

“A race car driver sponsored by Aston Martin, with financing from Saudi Aramco, complaining about the oilsands.”

The reaction on Twitter was swift, with some praising Vettel’s messaging while others were not fans at all.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.