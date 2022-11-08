Seattle Kraken now have better playoff odds than nose-diving Canucks

Many people wondered if the expansion Seattle Kraken would surpass the Vancouver Canucks in their first season.

Far fewer worried about that in Seattle’s sophomore season.

And yet, Vancouver’s I-5 rival appears to be a much better bet to make the playoffs this season.

Oddsmakers are losing faith in the Canucks, following Vancouver’s worst start after 12 games (3-6-3) since 2001. Ironically, the Canucks made the playoffs that season despite a 3-8-1 start.

Can they do the same this season?

Well, anything is possible. It’s just not probable.

Oddsmakers at Stake.com now have the Canucks at (3.55) to make the playoffs, meaning a $100 bet would pay $355 if they make the postseason. Betting the Canucks to miss the playoffs has 1.30 odds, meaning a $100 bet would pay out just $130.

Seattle is well ahead of the Canucks in the standings, and in the confidence of oddsmakers. The Kraken now have 2.75 odds to make the playoffs, following a strong 7-4-2 record.

The Canucks have the 12th-best odds to make the playoffs in the Western Conference, ahead of only bottom-feeders like Anaheim, Chicago, San Jose, and Arizona.

The Kraken (17.90) have pulled way ahead of the Canucks (79.00) in odds to win the Pacific Division. The Canucks are also long shots (72.00) to win the Stanley Cup, lower than Seattle (51.00), and even recent cellar dwellers like the Detroit Red Wings (43.00), Buffalo Sabres (44.00), and Ottawa Senators (69.00).

In fact, the Canucks have better odds than just seven other teams: Philadelphia (105.00), Montreal (145.00), Anaheim (180.00), Columbus (190.00), San Jose (230.00), Chicago (250.00), and Arizona (375.00).

Odds to make the playoffs in the Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (1.04) Vegas Golden Knights (1.07) Calgary Flames (1.11) Edmonton Oilers (1.16) Dallas Stars (1.26) Minnesota Wild (1.32) Los Angeles Kings (1.66) Nashville Predators (1.90) Winnipeg Jets (2.00) St. Louis Blues (2.20) Seattle Kraken (2.75) Vancouver Canucks (3.55) Anaheim Ducks (9.15) Chicago Blackhawks (10.20) San Jose Sharks (13.60) Arizona Coyotes (18.60)

Odds to win the Pacific Division

Vegas Golden Knights (1.93) Calgary Flames (3.65) Edmonton Oilers (4.45) Los Angeles Kings (10.90) Seattle Kraken (17.90) Vancouver Canucks (79.00) Anaheim Ducks (145.00) San Jose Sharks (220.00)

2022 Stanley Cup odds