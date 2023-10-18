Renewed search in North Vancouver for man missing for nearly 10 days

Mounties are renewing their plea for the public’s help to find a man from North Vancouver who’s been missing since last Monday.

According to the RCMP, 50-year-old David Andrew McLean was last seen nine days ago near Macpherson and Kingsway avenues in Burnaby around 4:20 pm.

RCMP said the Investigation Support Team took conduct of this file, and investigators have reviewed video footage confirming McLean was seen leaving the area in a 2001 Blue Volkswagen Golf.



Description of the vehicle McLean was seen driving, according to RCMP:

2001 Blue Volkswagen Golf

Bearing British Columbia plate 876EHJ

Silver roof racks with aluminum/grey bars on top

Black connecting points

Billabong sticker on left back window

Black Hawaiian turtle sticker on the rear window

“We are concerned for his wellbeing and are eager to locate him,” Cst. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP said. “There is no indication at this time that foul play is involved in his disappearance.”

RCMP urges anyone with information about this missing case or those who believe they may have seen McLean to their non-emergency line at 604-985-1311.