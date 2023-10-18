An investigation is underway in Pitt Meadows after a 12-year-old was killed while they were cycling to school Wednesday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says the child was near 116A Avenue and 196B Street when they were struck by a recycling truck.

“BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service (PMFRS) attended the scene and performed life-saving measures, however, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said Wednesday.

The driver of the recycling truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Mounties have ruled out impairment as the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.