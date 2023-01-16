Turnstiles that count passengers at SeaBus terminals could be removed

Every day, thousands of people pass through the turnstiles of the SeaBus terminals at Waterfront Station and Lonsdale Quay.

These traditional turnstiles are used to provide a count of the number of passengers on each sailing — before passengers enter the waiting area for the arrival of the next ferry.

But sometime over the coming years, the turnstiles could be replaced due to their age.

They are also inaccessible for people with large baggage or who use a mobility device, which typically requires SeaBus staff to open an adjacent door and manually spin the turnstiles to add to the count.

TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain told Daily Hive Urbanized the initial stages of procurement have begun to either replace the turnstiles or upgrade the ability to count SeaBus passengers.

These turnstiles should not be confused with the Compass fare gates for SeaBus, which are found in Waterfront Station’s main building, shared with the Expo Line and the West Coast Express, and next to the Lonsdale Quay bus exchange.

Other passenger counting systems have been in place on the region’s public transit system, other than the use of fare gates.

When the Canada Line was built, a passenger counting system was installed in the stations using infrared sensors beneath the overhead signs that marked the “fare paid zone” area.

Several years ago, TransLink also previously commissioned a redesign and a complete rebuild of the interior spaces of the SeaBus terminal interior into a large open waiting area with ample seating, but there are no plans to proceed with this renovation at this time.