Park Board to repair and reopen Harbour Green Dock in Coal Harbour

After being closed for more than four years, the Vancouver Park Board has reversed course on the future of the Harbour Green Dock, located at Harbour Green Park just west of the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Work is now underway by a contractor to repair the floating structure to reopen its use as a public pedestrian walkway and short-term recreational moorage. In addition to repairs, the structure will become more resilient to the conditions of Coal Harbour.

The Park Board anticipates the work on the dock will reach completion in Summer 2022.

The dock has been closed to the public and all vessels since February 2018, when the state of deterioration led to structural issues. The Park Board previously stated the dock’s original design failed to dissipate the berthing energy of vessels, and the structure was affected by the wakes of the high volume of vessel traffic in Vancouver harbour. Additionally, the dock has seen misuse from larger vessels that exceed the capacity of the dock.

Over the decade prior to the dock’s prolonged closure, four separate repairs were conducted on the structure, which entails a concrete float and gangway supported by piles.

In Spring 2019, Park Board commissioners approved the decommissioning and removal of the dock and its storage at an off-site location. But this work to remove the dock from the location was never carried out.

At the time of the previous decision, it was deemed that restoration work on the dock would cost between $350,000 and $550,000, while a full rebuild to accommodate larger vessels would cost over $2 million.

The dock was built in 2003 as a community amenity contribution by development in Coal Harbour.