Up to 45 cm of snow expected on Sea to Sky Highway

With another system set to roll into the BC South Coast, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch alert for the Sea to Sky Highway for the start of the New Year.

According to the federal meteorological agency, the “intense winter storm” will begin Saturday morning and ease Sunday overnight, as the system moves southeastwards.

Snowfall accumulations of between 25 cm and 45 cm are expected along the highway route through Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton.

Areas along the coast including Squamish will likely see snow transitioning to rain mixed with wet snow on Sunday as freezing levels rise. These coastal areas could see snowfall accumulations of 25 cm to 35 cm.

The same weather system is also expected to bring significant snowfall to the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, which are under a weather alert as well. Snowfall accumulations between 15 cm and 30 cm are expected for both routes.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are also under a winter storm watch alert, with two cm to 10 cm of snowfall expected starting Saturday, and higher amounts in the eastern Fraser Valley. With a daytime temperature high of 4°C on Sunday, the snowfall will transition to the potential for 10 mm to 40 mm of rainfall.