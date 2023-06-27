News

Sea to Sky Highway partly reopens as wildfire is "being held"

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 27 2023, 3:30 pm
Sea to Sky Highway partly reopens as wildfire is "being held"
Drive BC | Marlon J English/Twitter

A key traffic corridor on the Lower Mainland has partly reopened after a wildfire burning nearby shut it down this week.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, part of the Sea to Sky Highway (BC Highway 99) has reopened as of Tuesday, June 27. Northbound lanes are closed, but a signed detour is in place. Southbound, the lanes are open and clear.

The update comes just as the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) confirms that the Whyte Lake wildfire is “being held.” Currently, at just one hectare in size, the suspected human-caused fire is not likely to spread.

Location of the Whyte Lake wildfire | BC Wildfire Service

After a fire broke out around Whyte Lake close to Horseshoe Bay by Highway 99 this week, BCWS said they were assisting the West Vancouver Fire Department to respond to the incident.

After the fire started, witnesses reported seeing visible smoke in West Vancouver and many shared photos and videos of planes and water bombers in the area.

With the wildfire now “being held,” drivers are hopeful that full access to the Sea to Sky Highway will soon be restored.

