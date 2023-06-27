Water bombers are flying into West Vancouver to fight a bushfire (VIDEOS)

BC Wildfire Service and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue are working together Monday after a fire broke out around Whyte Lake.

According to BCWS, the fire is about three hectares in size as of 4:30 pm.

“We are on site to assist with two initial attack crews via helicopter and two response officers. An air tanker team was also deployed in the early stages of response,” a tweet from the wildfire service reads.

The fire is deemed out of control and is suspected to be human-caused.

Since the fire broke out, people around Horseshoe Bay have spotted smoke in the area visible through West Vancouver.

Locals have also shared photos and videos after spotting planes and water bombers.

Happy our firefighters could help @DWVFirefighters and @BCGovFireInfo with the wildfire burning now in #WestVan Be fire smart #Vancouver! The cause of this fire is undetermined, but people are often responsible for starting wildfires@GlobalBC @BCGovNews @CTVVancouver @CBCNews pic.twitter.com/BESANqSpwv — DistNorthVanFF's (@DNorthVanFire) June 27, 2023

This fire has caused Highway 99 to close in both directions and drivers are asked to take a detour.