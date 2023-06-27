News

Water bombers are flying into West Vancouver to fight a bushfire (VIDEOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 27 2023, 12:55 am
Water bombers are flying into West Vancouver to fight a bushfire (VIDEOS)
Marlon J English/Twitter

BC Wildfire Service and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue are working together Monday after a fire broke out around Whyte Lake

According to BCWS, the fire is about three hectares in size as of 4:30 pm. 

“We are on site to assist with two initial attack crews via helicopter and two response officers. An air tanker team was also deployed in the early stages of response,” a tweet from the wildfire service reads.

The fire is deemed out of control and is suspected to be human-caused. 

Since the fire broke out, people around Horseshoe Bay have spotted smoke in the area visible through West Vancouver.

Locals have also shared photos and videos after spotting planes and water bombers.

This fire has caused Highway 99 to close in both directions and drivers are asked to take a detour.

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.