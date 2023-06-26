News

Highway 99 closed in both directions as crews fight brush fire near Horseshoe Bay

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Jun 26 2023, 10:01 pm
DriveBC/West Vancouver Fire & Rescue

A bushfire around Whyte Lake in West Vancouver has caused Highway 99 to close in both directions. 

According to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue, smoke from the fire may be visible from Highway 1. 

One person on Twitter shared a photo online of smoke that can be seen from the Horseshoe Bay Ferry terminal. 

A detour is in effect for drivers via Horseshoe Bay Drive.

More to come…

