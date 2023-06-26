Highway 99 closed in both directions as crews fight brush fire near Horseshoe Bay

A bushfire around Whyte Lake in West Vancouver has caused Highway 99 to close in both directions.

⛔UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy99 – Brush fire has the highway closed in BOTH directions at #BCHwy1. Assessment in progress. Detour Available.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/Cw43K4n2b5#WestVan #NorthVan #Sea2Sky — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 26, 2023

According to West Vancouver Fire and Rescue, smoke from the fire may be visible from Highway 1.

The area around Whyte Lake is closed as crews are responding to brush fire. Smoke may be visible from the Highway 1. Please drive with caution and avoid the area. #westvan (cc @WestVanPolice ) pic.twitter.com/PRQPjUdh2S — West Vancouver Fire & Rescue (@WestVanFireDept) June 26, 2023

One person on Twitter shared a photo online of smoke that can be seen from the Horseshoe Bay Ferry terminal.

A detour is in effect for drivers via Horseshoe Bay Drive.

More to come…