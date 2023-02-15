New TransLink incentive: Scrap your car and get 16 months of public transit rides

TransLink has added an additional incentive option for people who send their old vehicles to scrap.

Currently, Metro Vancouver’s public transit authority already offers the two incentive options of an eight-month, one-zone adult monthly pass worth $820 or a 14-month, three-zone concession pass when old vehicles go to SCRAP-IT, the BC-based non-profit organization that runs a vehicle scrappage program.

A third new additional option now offers a Compass Card with Stored Value worth $50 monthly for 16 months, potentially benefiting people who use public transit less frequently.

For $50 of Stored Value per month, based on existing single-trip fares for adults, this is enough to make 16 one-zone trips, 11 two-zone trips, or eight three-zone trips every month.

“The new Stored Value Pass incentive provides yet another option for customers looking to trade in their vehicle for transit,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement. “We’re pleased to be able to continue this important partnership, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Metro Vancouver.”

SCRAP-IT also manages other incentives such as a $300 cash rebate for qualifying vehicles, an 11-month BC Transit pass valid only within Greater Victoria, $750 towards a new e-bike, a $500 credit towards a car share service such as Evo and Modo, or a $100 cash rebate when a scrapped vehicle does not qualify for the program.