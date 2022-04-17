Scottie Barnes, Thad Young exit Raptors playoff game with injuries

The Toronto Raptors‘ opening playoff game went from bad to worse on Saturday when two of their players were forced to leave the game with injuries.

The Raptors fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first round series, ultimately losing by a 131-111 score.

But making matters worse was a pair of injuries for the visiting team: Scottie Barnes left in the fourth quarter with a left ankle sprain, while Thaddeus Young left in the third quarter with a left thumb sprain. Neither player returned to the floor for Toronto.

Barnes’ and Young’s first x-rays were both negative, with further imaging tomorrow, per Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

Scottie Barnes was helped off the court to the locker room after Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/HzlZj3vh9I — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2022

Barnes was having a stellar playoff debut, putting up 15 points on 4-6 shooting while also going 7-9 from the free throw line. Young came off the bench in just six minutes of action before retreating to the locker room.

Khem Birch actually made it a three-pack of injuries for the Raptors, going through concussion protocol in the first half after being hit in the face.

Game 2 for the series is set for Monday night in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT.