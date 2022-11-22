"It's nothing to do with systems": Schenn blames Canucks' lack of effort

The words Vancouver Canucks players, coaches, and management have used to describe their own play this season have been alarming, to say the least.

The Canucks suffered another soul-crushing loss on Monday night, once again showing off their inability to defend a multi-goal lead, or just defend at all.

After scoring three times in 4:24 in the third period to take a 4-2 lead, the Canucks gave up three straight goals to the Vegas Golden Knights, going on to lose 5-4.

The NHL record for most blown multi-goal leads in a season is nine. The Canucks have done it seven times already, and still have 63 games to go.

Most losses in a season when holding a multi-goal lead: Canucks history 1986-87 9

2022-23 7 (In just 19 games)

1983-84 7

4 seasons with 6 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 22, 2022

Bruce Boudreau and the team’s lack of structure has been the focus of attention after Jim Rutherford’s commentary, but Luke Schenn was pointing the finger elsewhere after the game.

“It’s inexcusable. It’s nothing to do with systems, or what the coaches are telling us, it comes down to battle and compete,” said Schenn. “We’re getting outmuscled and outbattled in front of the net and in the blue paint… gotta be a lot harder there. We practice it all the time… Everyone just needs to be better in front of Demmer there.”

The captain gets us going 👏 pic.twitter.com/cWXbLJxZic — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 22, 2022

Thatcher Demko had been excellent through two periods, following his best outing of the season on Friday. But he was part of the problem in the third period.

The Canucks’ defensive woes truly are a team effort this season though. Management didn’t upgrade the defence. The coaching staff is out of answers. And not enough players are doing their jobs in the defensive zone.

“Scoring goals isn’t our issue… [Our issues are] keeping them out of the net, and giving up leads, and finding different ways to lose,” Schenn added. “I think I’ve said it in training camp and I’ll stick to it, it comes down to defending, and we have more than enough goals to win games. It comes down to competing, win your battles in the corner, being strong in front of the net, being assertive in the D zone, and not letting guys get inside. Sometimes it’s just way too easy. That’s why you lose games.”

And Petro sent 'em home 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qS9mo5DNOp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 22, 2022

Given it took just three games this season for a players-only meeting and the head coach to describe his team as “mentally weak,” perhaps we’re becoming numb to scathing words like Schenn’s above.

But we shouldn’t be.

These are words that highlight a fundamental problem concerning the Canucks.

They have many players on pace for sensational seasons when it comes to goals and assists. But they’ve been so horrific at the small details, making many question if they have enough players on the team that care enough.

Schenn is not one of the players that gets his effort questioned. A two-time Stanley Cup winner, he knows what it takes to win. And perhaps that’s why he feels empowered to call out his team.

The problem is, he’s absolutely right.