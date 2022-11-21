I’m surprised at how many Canucks fans want Tyler Myers out of here so badly.

I realize we have seen more Chaos Giraffe and Tyler Minors this year than last season when he successfully transitioned into more of a stay-at-home player, but he’s still a right-shot defenceman with puck skills and mobility.

And good thing for the Canucks, too, as I suspect there will be some trade interest in Myers as we head to trade deadline in March, and even more so this summer after a $5 million signing bonus is paid.

He’ll make just $1 million in salary, and will appeal to budget teams. It’s also easier to move salaried players in the summer when cap space is more abundant.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks have talked with the Ottawa Senators about a deal involving Myers and defenceman Nikita Zaitsev (both players have limited trade protection).

The big Russian has been demoted to the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville, and like Myers, he has one more year left on his deal.

The Senators have been seeking an upgrade on the right side of defence, and Myers would qualify as that over Zaitsev.

Vancouver would save $1.5 million in cap space next year on a straight-up swap, although with Zaitsev in the minors there is an additional $1.15 million of savings, and with a buyout this summer, could save an additional $500,000 on top of that.

But the cap savings, in my view, are not enough for the Canucks to make this a one-for-one deal.

The Senators got booed off the ice Saturday in a blowout loss to New Jersey, and enter Monday’s play in last place of the Eastern Conference, nine points out of a playoff spot. The crowd chanted to fire head coach D.J. Smith, and GM Pierre Dorion is managing for his job as that franchise goes through a sales process in the upcoming months.

Dorion has free rein to do what he chooses now, that might not be the case when the new owner is in place. Besides, they were talking playoffs in that market after years of rebuilding. Bottom line: the pressure is on Dorion and Smith.

The Canucks should have some leverage here. And this front office needs a win.

Myers is an easy whipping boy for Canucks fans, as his mistakes stand out and he’s imperfectly slotted on this weak defence. But as the scarcest commodity in hockey, let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Especially a baby that’s 6-foot-8.