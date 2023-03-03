Attention, Vancouver cannabis consumers: there’s a new dispensary on the block in downtown and the company behind it is hailing it as the first of its kind.

You might’ve noticed the new storefront that has popped up on Robson Street called Inspired Cannabis.

Daily Hive recently got a tour of the dispensary and a sneak peek at what makes it unique.

Inspired Cannabis is a local company with several locations, but the brand-new Robson location will be the flagship spot. The Robson location hasn’t yet had its grand opening, but customers can still come in to purchase products during this soft-launch period.

This flagship location is at 1032 Robson Street, where Cafe Crepe was once located.

One thing that makes Inspired different from other dispensaries around the city is the focus on brands, and a significant portion of the store is dedicated to the “House of Brands,” which feels like a cannabis museum or gallery.

Brands will be rotated in what will be a sort of living space for them to advertise and promote their products.

The space is 2,400 sq ft and highlights Cannabis brands and products “like never before.”

Cannabis companies can curate and design portions of this area of the dispensary to help highlight what makes their products special.

We chatted with co-founders Serge Biln and Jesse Dhami about some factors that make this space unique.

“We did something pretty innovative. We got rid of the cash desk. So there’s no cash desk in here,” said Dhami, reflecting on making the space more modern.

“Staff seems to really like it, and you’re never turned away from a customer.”

They also shared that for the grand opening, there will be a 4D experience, allowing customers to experience cannabis in a unique way.

Once you go through the gallery, a hallway leads to a rear section of the store that functions more like your typical dispensary.

Inspired Cannabis is also selling glassware and accessories for your cannabis consumption.

One of the currently featured brands even has a vending machine up at the front of the store that allows you to sample some of the flavours of the edibles its offering, minus the “medicinal” properties.

This has to be another first for a Vancouver cannabis dispensary.

For cannabis consumers invested in their product’s flavour profiles and other intricacies, there will even be an in-store sommelier to help guide you.

With 420 just around the corner, the grand opening is expected to occur sometime this month.