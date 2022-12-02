Mrs. Claus is "the real boss": A tell-all interview with Santa Claus

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Santa Claus is coming to town, wherever you live, and we had a chance to speak with the man, the myth, the legend, ahead of a busy Christmas.

Christmas is around the corner, and one of the most popular activities around this time is to get your picture taken with Santa Claus. But when Santa isn’t out touring shopping malls, we asked him what he gets up to.

Some of his responses may surprise you.

When it comes to the day-to-day, things are pretty typical for Santa. He wakes up in the morning, has some hot chocolate with marshmallows, and maybe some waffles if he has been on Mrs. Claus’ nice list.

Then his priority shifts to taking care of the reindeer, ensuring they’re fed and exercised.

We asked him who his favourite reindeer was, a somewhat controversial question.

“That’s a question I get quite often,” he said.

“Honestly, I love each of my reindeer all the same.”

We also asked about the most popular gift requests. He said they were toys like Pokemon cards, Hot Wheels cars, and tracks. For others, it was makeup. He also noted that while boys typically used to request lego sets the most, they’re growing in popularity for all genders.

The popular thing for kids to do has been to leave milk and cookies out for Santa, but he says that isn’t all he looks for. Instead, Santa says that kids in Mexico leave him burritos.

In Germany? Cake with nuts.

Behind every great man is a great woman; in this case, Saint Nick says Mrs. Claus is the boss.

“If it wasn’t for Mrs. Claus, I don’t know how I would get through Christmas every year.”

We asked if he would go on vacation after the Christmas season, but he said he prefers cold climates.

If you’re hoping to see Father Christmas in Canada this year, he will visit several Cadillac Fairview mall locations. See the full list here, and click here if you’re in Quebec.