More Salad kits sold in Canada recalled for possible Listeria contamination

A food recall issued earlier this week for pre-packaged salad kits sold in many Canadian grocery stores has been updated with additional product information.

On August 24, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kits because they could contain Listeria.

The agency has updated its recall to include Curation Foods’ Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits.

Consumers are asked not to eat the product, and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments should not sell or use the recalled following products.

See also: Salad kit sold in Canada recalled for possible Listeria contamination



“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” said the CFIA.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

There have been no reported illnesses in connection with the consumption of these products to date.