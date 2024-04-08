BC government buys transit-oriented development sites next to Uptown mall

The provincial government has made new moves in Saanich’s Uptown area for its transit-oriented development site acquisition strategy.

It was announced today the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure acquired two properties located just west of the Uptown shopping centre for the dual purposes of building hundreds of affordable housing units and introducing a new purpose-built bus exchange for the area.

This includes the acquisition of the triangular-shaped, 0.5-acre lot of 3657 Harriet Road, which is currently occupied by Budget Rent-a-Car, and a small 3,600 sq ft lot at 28 Crease Avenue. The properties — both located to the east of the intersection of Harriet Road and Crease Avenue — were acquired for $7.5 million and over $1.8 million, respectively.

These two parcels form a portion of a land assembly in the area for a new transit-oriented development.

“Our communities are growing quickly, and people need affordable homes close to public transit, so they can get to where they need to go — and get ahead in life,” said Premier David Eby in a statement.

“That’s why our government is buying up land around transit hubs and making sure that the homes that are built there are affordable to people who actually use transit to get to school, work and appointments. This new development in Saanich will create a vibrant, connected community where people can find everything they need at their doorstep.”

BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming adds, “The central location of these properties next to Highway 1, the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and established shopping centre is an ideal place for a bus exchange and much-needed new housing in a transit-oriented community.”

The new development will be integrated with the adjacent Lochside and Galloping Goose trails, which will make it a hub for both active transportation and public transit, with connections to downtown Victoria, the University of Victoria, the Westshore, and the Saanich Peninsula.

In addition to higher-density residential uses, there will be commercial spaces such as retail, as well as public spaces and potential amenities such as childcare, community health facilities, and educational services.

Plans for the development are still in the early stages of design, but they will align with both Saanich’s Uptown-Douglas Plan and the provincial government’s new transit-oriented development legislation, which prescribes higher density residential uses for areas within 400 metres of a designated bus exchange and 800 metres of a SkyTrain station in Metro Vancouver.

“By increasing density in transit-oriented areas, such as Uptown, more homes can be built for people faster with easy access to transit, amenities and services,” said BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

The acquisition of the two properties was made through the provincial government’s $394 million property acquisition fund for transit-oriented development sites.

The recent Uptown acquisitions are the second residential transit-oriented development acquisitions made by the provincial government, following last year’s first acquisition of a site near SkyTrain Moody Centre Station in Port Moody.

Last week, Daily Hive Urbanized also reported the provincial government’s acquisition of a land assembly of 11 single-family lots next to SkyTrain Nanaimo Station in Vancouver for a future affordable housing redevelopment. This acquisition from Coromandel Properties has yet to be formally announced.