Ryan Reynolds is all of us dealing with our moms (VIDEO)

On Sunday, May 8, families across Canada came together to celebrate with Mom.

But ahead of Mother’s Day, Canadian celebrity Ryan Reynolds shared a recipe video for his Aviation Gin brand that featured his real-life mom, Tammy Reynolds.

The video was a staged, but sweet, depiction of what a real mother-adult child relationship can be like in the 21st century.

Check out the full video on Reynolds’ social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Showing you step by step how to make “Mother’s Ruin Punch,” Reynolds brings in his mom and breaks down the recipe.

The subtle back and forth between the pair – while scripted, was painfully relatable.

Momma Reynolds helpfully chimes in with words of wisdom like, “always stir counter-clockwise,” She also checks in with Reynolds, asking, “Is that how you want to do it?” as he combines ingredients and “I don’t see any coasters…” as he is ready to serve the drinks.

Combining sugar, club soda, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, sweet vermouth, gin, and ice, the Mother’s Ruin Punch’s name comes from an old slang term for gin.

“Wouldn’t trade her for all the Aviation Gin in the world… probably. Happy Mother’s Day,” wrote Reynolds in the post.

Reyolds’ amiable rival Hugh Jackman chimed in, saying “Happy Mother’s Day Tammy! You should get a special honour for raising that one. I’m just saying.”

All jokes aside, raise a glass to mom this Mother’s Day like Reynolds would.