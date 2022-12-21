Ryan Reynolds' 12 favourite movies to watch during the holidays

Ryan Reynolds’ Dirty Dozen Christmas Movie List

1. Buried (2010)

“The holidays are a time to get cozy around the fire, buried in your favourite blankets, connecting with long-lost loved ones. This movie lets you experience that feeling… and a bit more,” wrote Reynolds.

2. R.I.P.D. (2013)

“If ‘Jeff Bridges riding you as a horse while you both fall off a sky-scraper as he says one-liners’ isn’t on your Christmas wish list, you need to rewrite the one you currently have. But don’t actually watch it because it’s damn near unwatchable.”

3. Spirited (2022)

“Two words: Good Afternoon. Ok, now that’s four words. We’ll be at nineteen by the time this is over.”

4. Just Friends (2005)

“Nothing says Christmas quite like New Jersey. Or horror, depending how you view your high school sweetheart coming back into your life after a few years… And I swear you don’t want to skip over the toothpaste scene.”

5. Free Guy (2021)

“Guys in bunny suits. Taika Waititi as the evil guy. And Guy. Most importantly, it has Fantasy by Mariah Carey. Which qualifies it as a Christmas movie by association.”

6. Self/less (2015)

“Ben Kingsley pays for a new body. Sadly he gets me. It’s a really complicated White Elephant gift allegory, but a fun watch!”

7. The Change-Up (2011)

“I just realized Self/Less is the exact same plot as The Change-Up. And that one made this list so I guess this one should too.”

8. Deadpool 2 (2018)

“At its heart it’s a family film, and isn’t that what the season’s really about? Happy Holidays from the jolly man in a red suit. Ho ho ho.”

9. The Adam Project (2022)

“A favourite of mine that has kept me warm and fuzzy all year. It gives me the holiday feelings of love and family. But being punched by Mark Ruffalo was the real gift.”

10. The Amityville Horror (2005)

“I know, I know. Most of you think this is a Thanksgiving movie. But with all the ghosts, to me this just screams Christmas.”

11. Mississippi Grind (2015)

“Unlike the other films on this list, this isn’t a Christmas movie at all but Ben Mendelsohn is just pure brilliance and right for any time of the year. ”

12. Planes, Trains And Automobiles (1987)

“With all due respect to Empress Carey, this is the official kick off to the Holiday Season.”

ICYMI, Reynolds loves this film, and his studio is putting together a documentary about John Candy’s life.

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022

What do you think of Reynolds’ movie picks?