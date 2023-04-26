SportsHockeyOilersCanada

Oilers fans troll Will Ferrell with series back in Edmonton

|
Apr 26 2023, 3:01 am
@rayanddregs/Twitter | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers fans have an answer for Will Ferrell.

As the Oilers’ first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings shifted back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Tuesday, many fans came ready to troll the Kings’ most famous fan.

Ferrell, who in addition to being a Hollywood actor is a noted Kings fan, grabbed everyone’s attention for supporting his team with full black and silver face paint in Game 3 and Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

Face paint appeared to be a theme for many Oilers fans at Rogers Place, as fans in Edmonton poked fun at Ferrell. A few of them ended up on the TV broadcast, to the delight of Twitter.

