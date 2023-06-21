"Are they okay?" Erratic RV driver on Coquihalla swerves into traffic and crashes (VIDEO)

A local driving on the Coquihalla Highway recently witnessed and filmed a worrying incident as an RV swerved dangerously through traffic.

Amanda-Rae Bystedt shared the five-minute video on Facebook of an RV driver hitting cones, the median, and even another vehicle.

In the video, Bystedt and another person driving behind the RV can be heard shocked at what they are witnessing.

“What the f*** is wrong with them?” one voice in the video can be heard saying.

They also added they noticed a dog was in the RV as well.

The RV eventually stopped when the driver drove off the road on the gravel and hit a tree.

“Are they okay? Are they in a medical emergency?” someone in the video asks.

At this point, the car can be seen smoking, and Bystedt and her driver pull over and step out of their vehicle to check on the driver.



Before slowly walking toward the RV, the person behind the camera screams, “It’s on fire,” before running back to her vehicle.

In her Facebook post, Bystedt said the driver stumbled out of the RV “hammered.”

“Everyone’s okay, we’re okay,” she added.

Bystedt’s video has been shared over 5,000 times on Facebook and received hundreds of comments.

It’s unclear where about on the highway this video was filmed.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP for more information. If a statement is received, this article will be updated.