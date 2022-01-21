Runtime for "The Batman" revealed to mixed reactions

The highly anticipated reboot of the Batman franchise, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, now has an official runtime.

Minus the credits, the movie will be two hours and 47 minutes long, making it the longest solo film in the franchise. The length was confirmed by Variety.

Simply titled The Batman, the movie is expected to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.

How the length compares to other Batman films

Being proclaimed as the longest solo title in this franchise is no easy feat. All the films in the Dark Knight Trilogy, which were directed by Christopher Nolan, are known to be quite long.

To put the length of the new film into perspective, Batman Begins was two hours and 20 minutes long, The Dark Knight was two hours and 32 minutes long, and The Dark Knight Rises was two hours and 42 minutes long. These lengths also include the credits.

One of the likely reasons that The Batman is this long is the sheer number of characters that are going to be explored in the Batman universe.

The movie features Batman himself, The Penguin, The Riddler, Catwoman, and likely some other surprises that are yet to be revealed. And of course, Bruce Wayne’s usual friends like Commissioner Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth will be featured in the flick.

We’re also probably going to learn how Wayne becomes Batman for at least the eighth time.

The best time to use the restroom is during the 8th iteration of Batman’s parents dying https://t.co/bhDWoobkFK — Josh Nacion (@Josh_Nacion) January 20, 2022

If they spend an hour and half on retelling

how his parents died AGAIN.

I am going to scream till my heart explodes. — Sir Jean Luc Connery, FIREBALL IGG (@JeanLucConnery) January 20, 2022

Mixed reactions

After the news broke on Twitter, the batverse seemed to be fairly divided.

that’s way too long. I am the biggest Batman fan, but my spider-sense is tingling with this one https://t.co/pxM0ufibSb — Marcus D Woolcott (@Gyropitus) January 20, 2022

Bathroom breaks seemed to be a key concern, with one user suggesting they wouldn’t drink anything six hours prior to watching the movie.

Lord of the Batman of the Rings over here https://t.co/CLwADejfBg — New Year Same Dave (@DaveOshry) January 20, 2022

Many fans are still excited.

People are actually upset about this? I’d much rather sit through a film taking it’s time to tell the story it wants to tell than sit through a half-baked idea cut to pieces on the editing floor just to save some minutes off it. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jake (@jakerobeyy) January 20, 2022

Fans of the caped crusader will be able to decide for themselves whether the runtime was too long or not in March.