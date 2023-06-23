Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Fiji are practically 2-for-1

Back in 2019, I flew roundtrip from Vancouver to Paris for $400. Flight deals like that are few and far between here in 2023, after COVID-19 and a cost of living crisis, but we found one flight deal that’s practically two-for-one you won’t want to miss.

Right now, Fiji Airways is offering cheap airfare on flights from Vancouver, BC, to Nadi, Fiji for as low as $871.

That’s a huge saving on the 11+ hour flight that will whisk you away from the Pacific Northwest to a tropical paradise. According to Google Flights, flights to Nadi are usually between $1,650 to $2,800.

The cheapest flights we found were available from Fiji Airways direct from YVR to NAN in Fiji in early September.

How to get the flight deal

Use websites like Skyscanner, FlightHub, or Google Flights to begin your search.

You’ll want to play around with the date combinations to find a flight deal that works for you at a good price. Many of these travel websites also offer an email service that will notify you when there’s a price drop on a route that you’re curious about.

