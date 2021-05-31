These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

Although Vancouver has the most unaffordable housing market in North America, it’s still possible to find a place to live without breaking the bank.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around Vancouver that prove just that.

“Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views,” Roomvu said of its roundup.

“For those who have a little more in their bank, these places are also investment-worthy.”

So, whether you’re in the market for a new home or on the hunt for an investment, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

one bedroom

one bathroom

A cozy one-bedroom plus den, this corner unit comes with in-suite laundry, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near grocery stores, cafés, and transit, the property is a great investment.

one bedroom + den

one bathroom

This bright corner unit features panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and city. Recent updates include a spa-inspired bathroom and stainless steel appliances, and the building’s amenities include an indoor pool and gym. One underground parking space and one locker are included.

two bedrooms

one bathroom

This quiet ground-floor unit has a large patio that flows into a serene courtyard. The home features nine-foot ceilings, generously-sized rooms, and a fireplace. The building has proactive strata, one parking spot, and one storage locker are included with the unit.

two bedrooms

two bathrooms

Just minutes from downtown and Chinatown, this condo features granite countertops, a brand new fridge and stove, and rain-screen technology. The unit has been recently painted and has a spacious floor plan. There’s a terrace, too.

two bedrooms + den

two bathrooms

This home is an entertainer’s dream with a large kitchen island, spacious living room, and sizeable balcony. The building includes a 14,000 square-foot recreation centre with a gym, pool, basketball court, and more. Pets and rentals are allowed.