These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

May 31 2021, 2:21 pm
Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Although Vancouver has the most unaffordable housing market in North America, it’s still possible to find a place to live without breaking the bank.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around Vancouver that prove just that.

“Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views,” Roomvu said of its roundup.

“For those who have a little more in their bank, these places are also investment-worthy.”

So, whether you’re in the market for a new home or on the hunt for an investment, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

302930 W 16th Avenue – $575,000

Belinda Yu/Roomvu

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom

A cozy one-bedroom plus den, this corner unit comes with in-suite laundry, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near grocery stores, cafés, and transit, the property is a great investment.

2607– 438 Seymour Street – $619,000

Jeff Parlee/Roomvu

  • one bedroom + den
  • one bathroom

This bright corner unit features panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and city. Recent updates include a spa-inspired bathroom and stainless steel appliances, and the building’s amenities include an indoor pool and gym. One underground parking space and one locker are included.

123 – 738 E 29th Avenue – $679,000

Sabine Cheng/Roomvu

  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom

This quiet ground-floor unit has a large patio that flows into a serene courtyard. The home features nine-foot ceilings, generously-sized rooms, and a fireplace. The building has proactive strata, one parking spot, and one storage locker are included with the unit.

210 – 2265 E Hastings Street – $699,000

Melody Shih/Roomvu

  • two bedrooms
  • two bathrooms

Just minutes from downtown and Chinatown, this condo features granite countertops, a brand new fridge and stove, and rain-screen technology. The unit has been recently painted and has a spacious floor plan. There’s a terrace, too.

910 – 8538 River District Crossing – $699,990

Edison Chua PREC*/Roomvu

  • two bedrooms + den
  • two bathrooms

This home is an entertainer’s dream with a large kitchen island, spacious living room, and sizeable balcony. The building includes a 14,000 square-foot recreation centre with a gym, pool, basketball court, and more. Pets and rentals are allowed.

