These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now
Although Vancouver has the most unaffordable housing market in North America, it’s still possible to find a place to live without breaking the bank.
Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around Vancouver that prove just that.
“Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views,” Roomvu said of its roundup.
“For those who have a little more in their bank, these places are also investment-worthy.”
So, whether you’re in the market for a new home or on the hunt for an investment, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.
- See also:
302– 930 W 16th Avenue – $575,000
- one bedroom
- one bathroom
A cozy one-bedroom plus den, this corner unit comes with in-suite laundry, Granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near grocery stores, cafés, and transit, the property is a great investment.
2607– 438 Seymour Street – $619,000
- one bedroom + den
- one bathroom
This bright corner unit features panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and city. Recent updates include a spa-inspired bathroom and stainless steel appliances, and the building’s amenities include an indoor pool and gym. One underground parking space and one locker are included.
123 – 738 E 29th Avenue – $679,000
- two bedrooms
- one bathroom
This quiet ground-floor unit has a large patio that flows into a serene courtyard. The home features nine-foot ceilings, generously-sized rooms, and a fireplace. The building has proactive strata, one parking spot, and one storage locker are included with the unit.
210 – 2265 E Hastings Street – $699,000
- two bedrooms
- two bathrooms
Just minutes from downtown and Chinatown, this condo features granite countertops, a brand new fridge and stove, and rain-screen technology. The unit has been recently painted and has a spacious floor plan. There’s a terrace, too.
910 – 8538 River District Crossing – $699,990
- two bedrooms + den
- two bathrooms
This home is an entertainer’s dream with a large kitchen island, spacious living room, and sizeable balcony. The building includes a 14,000 square-foot recreation centre with a gym, pool, basketball court, and more. Pets and rentals are allowed.