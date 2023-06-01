It's been 50 years since a Canadian couple left for a wedding and disappeared

This June will mark 50 years since an Edmonton couple left the city for a wedding in Ontario and were never heard from again.

Ronald and Theresa Yakimchuk were last known to be driving to a wedding in Ottawa and were last seen on June 1, 1973.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) missing persons files, Theresa was 23 years old when she went missing, and Ronald was 27.

Ronald was described as having brown hair, brown eyes, a faint scar over the bridge of his nose, and a mole on his shoulder blade. He was also wearing a braided wedding ring.

Below is a photo of the vehicle they were driving when they went missing. The 1959 Volkswagen Beetle did not have a mattress on the roof (as pictured) but may have had a white kayak on the roof, the pair’s EPS missing case profile stated.

According to Theresa’s Find A Grave memorial, both she and Ronald were active in their University of Alberta Newspaper, and Theresa worked for the Edmonton Journal.

If you have any information regarding the disappearances of Theresa and/or Ron Yakimchuk, you are encouraged to contact the Edmonton Police at 1-780-423-456 or call Crime Stoppers.