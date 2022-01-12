Saying the overall health of residents is the primary concern, a new policy from Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon will require staff, families, and volunteers to be vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate begins on January 17, 2022 and will cover staff, volunteers, and families at RMH BC.

Patients and family members under the age of five are not included in the mandate.

There will be a grace period for families already in the house or family room at the facility. They will have until January 31, 2022 to have their first dose.

In a statement, RMH BC says, “On the recommendation of public health, the 14-member Board of Directors made the decision to mandate vaccinations for everyone working, visiting, or staying at RMH BC & Yukon to ensure we continue to meet the highest standards of health and safety and protect the vulnerable population we serve.”



“We have informed all stakeholders of this decision including staff, volunteers and families and we are working with all families during the grace period in order to understand their particular circumstances and support them in finding alternate accommodation arrangements if we are unable to accommodate them.”



There are already a lot of mixed reactions to this decision on social media, with #BoycottMcDonalds trending on Twitter.

Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon has a 73-bedroom house in Vancouver — with even more services available for families, conveniently located near BC Children’s Hospital. RMH BC also operates a Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital.