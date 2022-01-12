LifeLabs temporarily closing some locations due to staff shortages

LifeLabs is closing almost a dozen locations around BC as it deals with staff shortages brought on by the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a release, LifeLabs says it has “made the difficult decision to temporarily close and/or adjust hours at select BC Patient Service Centres (PSCs) due to the spread of Omicron and related protocols which have resulted in severe employee impacts.”

They reiterate that this is only a temporary situation and that they will continue to monitor the situation over the next two weeks.

“This change was implemented to maintain consistent and reliable service for our customers and reduce increased pressure on our teams. To maintain service in the community, we will be re-deploying affected staff (from those sites) to nearby, central locations. Customers and healthcare providers will be re-directed to those nearby locations,” reads the release.

At locations that are still open, there seem to be long waits or delays.

LifeLabs is apologizing to customers for these temporary measures, saying, “We appreciate your patience as we continue to navigate these challenging public health circumstances.”