Ron MacLean staying at Hockey Night in Canada despite rumours

Ron MacLean will indeed be back with Hockey Night in Canada next season, despite rumours to the contrary.

The longtime host indicated that he’ll return next season at a recent golf event, according to John Shannon.

Ron MacLean tells the @smilezone4kids golf event that he is back for another year. #HNIC — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) July 17, 2023

That piece of news comes nine days after Howard Berger reported that sweeping changes were likely coming to Hockey Night in Canada next season, and that only Elliotte Friedman was safe.

“We may not recognize the Hockey Night In Canada panel next season,” one source told Berger.

Canadian sports media insider Jonah Sigel of YYZSportsMedia.com reported today that Rogers Sports and Media president Colette Watson is not planning to make drastic changes to the Hockey Night in Canada crew. She “appears to be making no changes to her core and rolling it back,” said Sigel.

By all accounts Colette Watson is following the Dubas playbook with the @hockeynight crew & despite grumblings to the contrary appears to be making no changes to her core and rolling it back. — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) July 17, 2023

Sigel said that the “inflated team” that covers the Toronto Blue Jays for Sportsnet could be downsized instead. He also said there is speculation about the longevity of Hockey Night in Canada’s 30-minute pre-game show.

“The most common question I received while in Las Vegas after the Stanley Cup was regarding who from the panel would be returning,” Sigel wrote on his website today. “Many within the network anticipate shifts in staffing and potentially a reduction in the number of panel members.”

MacLean and David Amber shared hosting duties on Hockey Night in Canada during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Friedman, Kevin Bieksa, Kelly Hrudey, and Jennifer Botterill joining the panel as analysts.

Rogers’ 12-year, $5.232 billion broadcast rights deal with the NHL is set to expire after the 2025-26 season.