Surrey RCMP are in the Cloverdale area Sunday morning after a vehicle that went off-road struck a ditch, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the vehicle was heading northbound on 192nd Street.

Mounties received reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision on 192nd Street, north of 82A Avenue, just before 11 pm Saturday.

When RCMP officers arrived on the scene, the driver was transported to the hospital for a medical assessment.

“At the time of the collision, it is unknown whether speed or alcohol were a factor in this incident,” RCMP said.

The public is advised to avoid the area as RCMP has closed the 8300 Block of 192nd Street, Surrey, in between 82A Avenue and 84th Avenue for investigative purposes.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.