Pile of old Blue Jays seats from Rogers Centre spotted in a scrapyard near Toronto

A massive pile of seats from the Rogers Centre lies abandoned in a scrapyard north of the city, inviting oh, so many metaphors for the Toronto Blue Jays’ disastrous AL Wild Card series earlier this month.

The second round of Rogers Centre renovations began in earnest following the Jays’ untimely exit from the 2023 postseason, starting with the removal of 100-level seating in advance of the lower bowl’s demolition and reconfiguration.

But after 34 years of supporting the butts of fans through cycles of joy and heartbreak, the 100 Level seats that were around for two World Series wins, legendary concerts, and much more lie unceremoniously in a scrap heap at a junkyard north of Toronto.

Reddit user tofilmfan tells blogTO that the pile of discarded seats was spotted at Don Mills Steel and Metal in Gormley, Ontario, about 13.5 kilometres north of Toronto.

A Toronto Blue Jays representative explained to blogTO why the seats have met this unfortunate fate: “As part of the Rogers Centre renovations, these seats were not salvageable due to their age and the demolition required to remove them.”

“Seats that were salvageable are being preserved for our 20+ year season ticket members and for historical archiving.”

Work on the second phase of the stadium’s $300 million multi-year renovation kicked off almost immediately after the Jays blew their Wild Card series versus the Minnesota Twins, with construction fencing spotted the very next day along the south side of the stadium as PCL construction crews mobilized.

Seat removal is making way for the upcoming demolition and reconstruction of the stadium’s lower bowl to bring fans closer to the action in what will prove the most significant reconfiguration of seating since the stadium first opened its doors (and roof) back in 1989.

Once seating has been removed, the underlying lower bowl structure will be rebuilt from foul pole to foul pole, bringing the stadium closer to a true ballpark and further from its origins as a multipurpose sports venue.

Lower bowl seats will be replaced with similar seating as was introduced during the initial phase of renovation, including increased legroom, chairs with slatted backs for better airflow, adjustable armrests, handrails at every aisle, and cup holders.

The current phase of upgrades will be revealed to the public in time for the Jays’ home opener in April.