Rogers Arena has a new horn and Canucks fans definitely noticed

Sep 25 2024, 7:22 pm
Bob Frid/Imagn Images

The Vancouver Canucks told fans about their new seats yesterday, but they didn’t say anything about a new horn.

But when the first period came to an end in their first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, something sounded different at Rogers Arena.

In a hockey-mad market like Vancouver, you better believe people noticed.

Some fans had strong opinions about it. Who knew the intermission horn was so beloved?

 

No, your ears weren’t deceiving you. That was a different-sounding horn.

So what gives?

Intrepid reporter Harman Dayal of The Athletic got to the bottom of it.

A temporary horn was used on Tuesday, says Dayal, and things will go back to sounding normal again “eventually.”

Thank goodness, because we never knew how much we loved that horn.

