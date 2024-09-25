Rogers Arena has a new horn and Canucks fans definitely noticed

The Vancouver Canucks told fans about their new seats yesterday, but they didn’t say anything about a new horn.

But when the first period came to an end in their first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, something sounded different at Rogers Arena.

new Canucks end of period horn wow 👎 pic.twitter.com/UZYG57EvRv — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) September 25, 2024

In a hockey-mad market like Vancouver, you better believe people noticed.

Was that a new regulation horn?#Canucks — c.hags (@hags27) September 25, 2024

What is up with the anemic horn in Rogers arena?? It sounds sick! #Canucks — just a guy. (@jaycee24_) September 25, 2024

Some fans had strong opinions about it. Who knew the intermission horn was so beloved?

That horn is FUCKING AWFUL #Canucks — JohnnyCanuck (@JohnnyC09133135) September 25, 2024

Hate the new horn lol.#Canucks — ReaktorField (@reaktor_field) September 25, 2024

Get the old horn back would ya! #Canucks — Snowstar444 (@snowstar444) September 25, 2024

No, your ears weren’t deceiving you. That was a different-sounding horn.

So what gives?

Intrepid reporter Harman Dayal of The Athletic got to the bottom of it.

A temporary horn was used on Tuesday, says Dayal, and things will go back to sounding normal again “eventually.”

I’m told this intermission horn is only a temporary thing, the normal one will be back eventuallyhttps://t.co/M0bZOZBI3y — Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) September 25, 2024

Thank goodness, because we never knew how much we loved that horn.