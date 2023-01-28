EventsNews

Merritt's Rockin' River Music Fest pulls plug for 2023

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 28 2023, 8:00 pm
Merritt's Rockin' River Music Fest pulls plug for 2023
Rockin' River Music Fest/Facebook

You won’t hear one twang from British Columbia’s most popular country music festival this year as the Rockin’ River Music Fest announced it’s cancelled its 2023 show.

“We’ve had the pleasure and honour of producing Rockin River Music Fest – bringing country music’s biggest acts to Merritt, BC and creating countless musical memories along the way,” reads an update on their website.

“Over time, we have been met with a series of economic obstacles that we tried our best to overcome, but in the end, we have made the decision not to move forward with the festival in 2023.”

Screenshot from the Rockin River Country Music Festival website on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Organizers thanked the City of Merritt, artists, staff, and fans involved in the festival and said that they “hope to see you again soon.”

Last year was the festival’s first return after the start of COVID-19 and the legendary Tim McGraw was a headlining act.

This cancellation is just the latest in a string of popular music festivals announcing that they won’t return in 2023.

Most notably, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, a staple in the city’s summer event calendar, has been cancelled citing financial challenges and not breaking even.

Where have all the cowboys gone?

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for more details and will update this story.

