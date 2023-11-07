Rivalry brewing? Islanders fans aren't a huge fan of new Canucks merch

There could be a new rivalry brewing between fans of the New York Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks.

While the two fan bases are already quite familiar with each other after last year’s trade featuring former Canucks captain Bo Horvat, the centreman isn’t in the middle of this feud.

Instead, Islanders fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the official Canucks account’s continued use of the term “Brocktober.”

The Canucks have been using the term to celebrate Brock Boeser throughout the first part of this season as the winger has delivered, scoring six goals across nine games during the month.

Islanders fans have not taken lightly this perceived transgression as they believe that their favourite team already claimed the term.

Fans in New York use “Brocktober” in reference to Brock Nelson, a forward who scored four goals during the first month of this season. The 32-year-old has been with the Islanders for about a decade.

All was good until the Canucks started marketing their new “Brocktober” merchandise.

It’s not official until it’s got its own t-shirt – Brocktober is here❗️ GET YOURS | https://t.co/resdrC0aFZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2023

This elicited quite a negative reaction from Islanders fans who voiced their displeasure on social media.

That’s not Brock Nelson — james (@jamescarrello) November 7, 2023

Ummm this isn’t Brock Nelson… — N Spo (@SpodaddyJr) November 7, 2023

That’s not brock nelson — avi sauber (@SauberAvi) November 7, 2023

Brock Nelson does not play for you and it’s the wrong number. — Matthew Valyo (@triandfit) November 7, 2023

This isn’t #Isles Brock Nelson. Stop copying the Islanders lol This has been a thing with Nelson for Atleast 5 years now. It is embarrassing you guys can’t think of anything else, so you decide to copy other fanbases lol — Chris (@Christoff_77) November 7, 2023

Blatant rip off of Brock Nelson. — Captain awesome 69420 (@69420_captain) November 7, 2023

The two teams play next week on November 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Perhaps they should up the stakes and put the exclusive rights to the term “Brocktober” on the line alongside the two points already up for grabs.