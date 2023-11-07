Canucks fans celebrate "breaking" the Oilers after win

It’s been a long time since Vancouver Canucks fans have gotten the chance to dunk on another fanbase.

That’s why after the team’s 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, social media was ablaze to celebrate the result.

As the Oilers freefall to the bottom of the standings, partially due to three losses to the Canucks so far this year, people across the hockey world were taking note.

In Vancouver, fans were loving it and making their thoughts heard on social media, as they are known to do. They were taking special pride in “breaking” the Oilers, who looked completely lost for the final 40 minutes.

I can't remember the last time that one team has completely, utterly broken another team quite like what the Canucks have done to the Oilers so far this season It's like Vancouver sucked Edmonton's soul right out of them Such an astonishing hockey story, and it's just starting — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) November 7, 2023

Canucks have broken the entire Oilers organization — Fire John Schneider (@Canuckfan4Life2) November 7, 2023

Are Oilers entering Team Tank territory? — Gil (@Problem_SoIver) November 7, 2023

That was an implosion that was fun to watch — Caroline (@mcc_caro) November 7, 2023

Oilers coming totally unhinged. No answers. Theowing tantrums. So funny. That AND the canucks are killing it. I would have been happy with just one of those things happening this year. — James Bennington (@balloonsoup) November 7, 2023

we finally broken down their entire squad — Vicpic6ix (@victorliang311) November 7, 2023

Rick Tocchet broke the Oilers. — Electric Eagle (@ElectricEagl3) November 7, 2023

Canucks broke them 8 games ago. — Smitty (@Steve_Real) November 7, 2023

Can’t believe how little passion the Oilers are playing with. They’re genuinely broken — k (@fmbvv) November 7, 2023

Watching Oilers postgame interviews. They are broken and in complete denial. — Nux4life (@canucks0709) November 7, 2023

It’s not only Canucks fans that have had their fun with the Oilers’ losing streak. Fans across the NHL are bewildered at the events that have occurred to start this year and are having fun at the Oilers’ expense.

After last night’s game, the Oilers are 31st in the NHL with just five points through 11 games. The only team they are ahead of is the historically bad San Jose Sharks. Those two juggernauts face off on Thursday night. If the Oilers lose that game, then sweeping changes could be in order.

On the other hand, the Canucks are now 9-2-1 after last night’s win, good for third place in the NHL. The opposite starts from these two teams have created very different atmospheres in the two cities.