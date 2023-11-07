SportsHockeyCanucksOilers

Canucks fans celebrate "breaking" the Oilers after win

Nov 7 2023, 7:27 pm
@Canucks/X

It’s been a long time since Vancouver Canucks fans have gotten the chance to dunk on another fanbase.

That’s why after the team’s 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, social media was ablaze to celebrate the result.

As the Oilers freefall to the bottom of the standings, partially due to three losses to the Canucks so far this year, people across the hockey world were taking note.

In Vancouver, fans were loving it and making their thoughts heard on social media, as they are known to do. They were taking special pride in “breaking” the Oilers, who looked completely lost for the final 40 minutes.

It’s not only Canucks fans that have had their fun with the Oilers’ losing streak. Fans across the NHL are bewildered at the events that have occurred to start this year and are having fun at the Oilers’ expense.

After last night’s game, the Oilers are 31st in the NHL with just five points through 11 games. The only team they are ahead of is the historically bad San Jose Sharks. Those two juggernauts face off on Thursday night. If the Oilers lose that game, then sweeping changes could be in order.

On the other hand, the Canucks are now 9-2-1 after last night’s win, good for third place in the NHL. The opposite starts from these two teams have created very different atmospheres in the two cities.

