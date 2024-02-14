A motion to examine the possibility of a safe consumption site in Richmond passed Tuesday night 7-2, following two long city council meetings and more than 100 speakers — many of whom were angry.

The Richmond RCMP had to be on hand as many gathered for a rally ahead of the meeting yesterday, shouting and carrying signs, many reading their opposition to the motion. At one point, protesters had to be escorted away from councillors by Mounties.

It was the second night in a row that anger erupted in the city. On Monday, one protester was heard yelling, “Go back to Hong Kong,” at a visibly angry man. The confrontation was caught on camera, and the crowd can be heard loudly chanting “no drugs.”

There were no reports of any injuries or arrests.

Richmond City Hall released an email over the weekend to attempt to combat the misinformation that had spread online ahead of the meetings. The Monday meeting was supposed to put the issue to bed, but with more speakers than time available, a second meeting was added. Several times throughout the meeting, people in the chambers interrupted or clapped loudly, apparently in support of critics of the motion.

One person was filmed shaking a fistful of bills at councillors and the mayor.

One person was filmed shaking a fistful of bills at councillors and the mayor.

There is no specific site detailed, but the motion explores the idea of having Vancouver Coastal Health approve a site within the Richmond General Hospital area. Mayor Malcolm Brodie said that might be portable on the hospital site, but that’s a long way away from being decided.

The site will not give drugs to anyone, the City and motion explained.

Councillor Kash Heed, who had submitted the motion alongside Councillor Laura Gillanders, called out Councillor Alexa Loo, one of two councillors who voted against the motion, for flip-flopping as she had earlier voted in support of the committee.

Heed urged people to be patient with the process.

“There will be engagement. There will absolutely be engagement. So your concerns, with the amount of people who will be involved, will be addressed. Public safety is paramount,” Heed said Tuesday.

Many critics also took to X to share their views on public safety.

“City councillors having public engagement only to completely disregard their voices.

Chinese people won’t forget this. You will bring the crime in. Enabling bad drug habits is not saving lives,” Jacky Ly wrote in part.

While many at the meeting spoke against it, there have been several online who have condemned the backlash over what they say is an essential life-saving site for the city.

While many at the meeting spoke against it, there have been several online who have condemned the backlash over what they say is an essential life-saving site for the city.

“You’re embarrassing yourselves. You don’t know how the process works but you’re not willing to ask any questions about how it works, ask any questions about what has been decided here….that’s bullsh***,” a supporter of the motion was filmed saying outside the meeting.

"More people are going to get treatment, more drugs are going to be tested, it's going to be done…those drugs which are now legal. It will be done in a safer way, and in the end, fewer people are going to die. That's why I'm going to support this," the mayor said.

The decision to move ahead with a site will fall in the hands of health officials, and staff have been directed to examine all issues in their report to Vancouver Coastal Health.

“More people are going to get treatment, more drugs are going to be tested, it’s going to be done…those drugs which are now legal. It will be done in a safer way, and in the end, fewer people are going to die. That’s why I’m going to support this,” the mayor said.

He added that he’s heard from critics and said it’s been a difficult situation.