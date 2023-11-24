Richmond News cuts print edition after more than 45 years of publishing

The Richmond News will publish its last print edition on November 30, 2023, as the company becomes a digital-only publication.

The Glacier Media-owned outlet revealed the news in an article on their website, sharing that they want the community “to keep up with the news in Richmond in the post-print era.”

The publication shared that its online audience has multiplied since the company started its digital journey. The article said that the site had around 300,000 monthly page views five years ago and that they hit a high of 1.7 million page views earlier this year in July.

Readers of the publication will no longer have weekly paper deliveries but instead have to go to their news site, which the article says is “delivering Richmond stories to Richmond readers — and readers around the world — every day, 24/7.”

Richmond News acknowledged that the transition may be difficult for their readers, especially because of how long the paper has been around.

“We acknowledge the transition might not be easy for those who like to hold a paper copy of the Richmond News in their hands, something that’s been a fixture in the community for more than 45 years,” the publication wrote.

Stop the presses: Last print edition of the Richmond News rolls out Nov. 30 https://t.co/AM1974dg5h — Richmond News (@TheRichmondNews) November 24, 2023

Despite the transition, the publication asserted that the content will remain the same, and only the delivery of the news will change.

“Our newsroom team is still reporting daily on hyper-local stories in Richmond,” the article read.

Amid the change, the publication shared a message of thanks to its readers and those involved in keeping the print paper running for as long as it did.

“As we shift to the digital only era, we want to express our immense gratitude to our readers, carriers and advertisers who have been loyal to our print product for almost half a century.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Richmond News for more details.