Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival to feature food trucks this weekend

One of Metro Vancouver’s stunning cherry blossom festivals is returning to in-person celebrations this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is happening at Garry Point Park on Sunday, April 2.

Visitors will help celebrate the arrival of spring and the blooming of cherry blossoms, as well as enjoy a day full of free activities, live entertainment, and food trucks.

Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival was first held in 2017 to showcase the 255 Akebono cherry trees in Garry Point Park that were donated by the BC Wakayama Kenjin Kai, the Wakayama Prefectural Association.

This year’s festival also marks the 50th anniversary of Richmond’s Sister City relationship with Wakayama, Japan.

In addition to a full day of Japanese cultural events, there will be plenty of popular food trucks and vendors to keep you fueled for the day’s activities.

From bubble tea to sushi to Japanese-Hawaiian fusion, the food at the Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is guaranteed to be just as jaw-dropping as the blossoms themselves.

Here are the several vendors you can expect to see this weekend:

Buzz Coffee Truck

Cravings Kettle Corn

Japadog

Kyu Grill

Takeya Sushi

Teapressu

Tokyo Katsu-Sand

Wakwak Burger

The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is free and open to the public.

When: April 2, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 7th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

With files from Daniel Chai