Opinion: As a mother, I'm all in favour of more restaurants banning kids

As a mom (and stepmom) with four young kids living in Toronto, I wish more restaurants would follow in Adrak Yorkville‘s footsteps and just ban kids already.

Of course, I cherish precious moments I spend with my children, and we love dining out together and trying new family-friendly restaurants, but I also understand the benefits of occasionally taking a break from parenting and prioritizing quality time for myself, my spouse, and our friendships.

When I first heard of the restaurant’s ban on kids under 10, I was amazed that the policy stirred so much controversy.

Nothing will ruin your mood in a restaurant like a toddler tantrum, esp if it’s your own toddler. — @[email protected] on Mastodon (@hillarygayle) November 26, 2008

As a parent, I actually think this is a step in the right direction, and I would love to see more restaurants across the city and beyond adopt similar policies.

You might also like: No kids under 10: Italian restaurant's new dine-in policy has the internet divided

European airline finally debuts much-awaited child-free zone on flights

Canadians love the idea of child-free restaurants — what about adult-only flights?

The value of a child-free dining experience cannot be overstated. It allows parents to unwind, reconnect with their partners, and enjoy quality time with friends.

when you wake up stressed and feeling impatient, the universe™️ will place you in a table at the restaurant between two families with small kids watching videos at the loudest volume — Groosg (@groosg_) October 28, 2023

When we arrange for a babysitter and step into a restaurant, the last thing we want is to be surrounded by other people’s children. Adrak’s policy supports the needs of parents who might really need that peaceful evening away from their own little ones.

The debate surrounding the exclusion of children from upscale dining establishments has been ongoing for years.

And it appears that Adrak Yorkville’s decision to restrict access for children under 10 has rekindled this discussion, with some questioning the fairness and legality of such a policy.

While it’s essential that businesses clearly communicate their policies, it’s equally important to recognize the rights and preferences of customers who seek a more adult-oriented dining experience.

There’s a toddler in this restaurant furious that he can’t get free wifi. Our future is throwing a tantrum on this dirty Olive Garden floor — ☆Chris☆ (@PRguitarman) July 21, 2013

Legally, businesses in Ontario have the right to limit access to minors under the Ontario Human Rights Code, which protects individuals aged 18 and older from discrimination in services.

So establishments do, in fact, reserve the right to restrict access to minors. But businesses have to tread carefully, ensuring that their policies do not inadvertently discriminate against parents.

At its core, Adrak Yorkville’s decision to create a child-free environment aligns with the needs of parents (like me) who appreciate the occasional opportunity for a tranquil fine dining experience.

It’s not about rejecting family values, but instead about striking a balance that accommodates the diverse needs of all patrons. Parents can enjoy family-friendly restaurants, and those seeking a child-free experience can just do so without the finger-pointing and guilt-tripping.

Will never forget the time I went to a restaurant and the table next to us was 2 couples with young kids. Adults obliviously drank cocktails while the kids engaged in a food fight. Literally: spaghetti flying everywhere, plates on the floor. Parents did nothing. Just … drank. — @[email protected] (@Litzz11) September 25, 2020

The controversy surrounding banning children from certain restaurants is clearly complex, and Adrak Yorkville’s decision provides an opportunity to open discussions about finding a balance in Toronto’s dining scene that respects the rights and preferences of all patrons.

As a parent, my opinion is clear today as I listen to kids argue about who’s responsible for the melted smeared chocolate (please let it just be chocolate) on the couch: more restaurants should consider adopting child-free policies. Like, now.