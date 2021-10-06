10 noteworthy restaurant menus for Taste of Yaletown 2021

Vancouver’s beloved Taste of Yaletown is running from now through October 31, giving locals the chance to try cuisine and wines from some of the city’s top dining establishments.

Now celebrating its 17th year, the event is known for its incredible culinary selections and affordable price points for special menus and pairings. The theme this year is all about reconnecting with loved ones after the challenges of the pandemic, whether by dining in or ordering a set menu for takeout.

Organized by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association (YBIA), the foodie extravaganza will see 12 Yaletown restaurants offering curated menus for visitors this month. So, let’s take a look at the delights you can expect from a host of the dining destinations.

Provence Marinaside’s menu for Taste of Yaletown is French-themed in recognition of Chef Jean-Francis being appointed as a chevalier (knight) of the Ordre du mérite agricole by the French Government. Enjoy options like Paté de Campagne (country style paté), Bar Rayé à L’encre de Seiché (squid ink crusted striped bass) or Bouillabaisse de la Côte Ouest (West Coast-style bouillabaisse), with a Crème Caramel dessert for $62 per person. Wine pairings are available for $40 per person.

Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent

Phone: 604-681-4144

Instagram

A Canadian bistro dedicated to dishing up seasonally inspired fare using fresh, local ingredients, The Flying Pig’s Yaletown location is a must-visit. Priced at $49 per person, the three-course menu includes options like Cauliflower Velouté, Grilled Fanny Bay Oysters, California Cut Striploin, Pan-Seared Local Ling Cod, Wild Mushroom Gnocchi, and a dessert of Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Mousse.

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street

Phone: 604-568-1344

Facebook | Instagram

The chic and refined Banter Room is offering three courses for $45, with options so good you might want to book a second reservation before the month is out. For your starter, choose from the restaurant’s Johnnie Walker Black Dumplings, Inari Pocket Trio, or House Salad. For mains, there’s a six-ounce Beef Tenderloin, Stuffed Chicken Breast, or Maple Glazed Sablefish, followed by dessert (Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake or Churro Donuts).

Address: 1039 Mainland Street

Phone: 604-565-1039

Facebook | Instagram

Sushi aficionados don’t need to look any further than Sushi Maro for brag-worthy eats during Taste of Yaletown. On the set menu, locals can look forward to a vegan Vento Box complete with a Philly Roll, Avocado Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, Inari Nigiri, Seaweed Salad, Tempura, Miso Soup, and a Mochi Dessert.

Address: 1168 Mainland Street, #101

Phone: 778-371-8332

Facebook | Instagram

Brix & Mortar specializes in modern Canadian cuisine with a twist, and it’s also home to one of Vancouver’s most celebrated hidden patios. The restaurant’s menu for Taste of Yaletown features individually priced items, including Yarrow Meadows Duck Rillette, Braised Peace River Lamb Shank, and 48-hour Braised AAA Boneless Beef Shortrib — each with a suggested BC wine pairing.

Address: 1137 Hamilton Street

Phone: 604-915-9463

Facebook | Instagram

Grand Chinese Restaurant is a go-to for Northern Chinese-style dim sum and Sichuan (Szechuan) cuisine. During Taste of Yaletown, you can expect two menus priced at $35 each and another at $40. With different options on each menu, there’s something for everyone. Think Chow Mein (beef, chicken, or seafood), Spicy Ginger Beef, Xiao Long Bao, Veggie Dumplings, Szechuan Broth Braised Fish, and Steamed Rice, among other eats.

Address: 1233 Hamilton Street

Phone: 604-681-8288

Instagram

This contemporary restaurant gives diners a taste of authentic Greek cuisine. Through the end of the month, you can score three courses featuring the eatery’s most popular menu items for just $40 per person. Before you visit, ponder what you’ll order from a mouthwatering lineup of Calamari, Spanakopita, Souvlaki, Country Lamb, and sweet options like Pumpkin Ekmek and Baklava Fingers with Ice Cream.

Address: 1043 Mainland Street

Phone: 604-979-0700

Facebook | Instagram

A modern-rustic Yaletown foodie haven, WestOak serves up menu items made using fresh, locally and ethically sourced ingredients. Vancouverites can sample the best of these eats with a $39 three-course menu consisting of a choice of appetizer and main course, plus a chef’s dessert. The drool-worthy options include — but are not limited to — Chinois Prawns, Maui Ribs, Truffle Mushroom Risotto, Roasted BC Salmon, and Roasted Chicken.

Address: 1035 Mainland Street

Phone: 604-629-8808

Instagram

Cactus Club is renowned for casual fine dining; its Yaletown location is no exception. During Taste of Yaletown, you can enjoy some of the restaurant’s most notable eats on a three-course tasting menu for $40. Tuck into anything from the Spicy Chicken with sweet chili glaze to the Prawn Crunch Roll to start, followed by one of nine options for the mains (we recommend the Crispy Tofu Bowl), and finish everything off with either Apple Tart or White Chocolate Cheesecake.

Address: 357 Davie Street

Phone: 604-685-8070

Bistro Sakana is the place to go for authentic Japanese small plates in Vancouver. Locals can dine in for Taste of Yaletown and taste three courses with a chef’s feature dessert, too. Get ready to try Hamachi Aburi Salad and a Signature Nigiri Platter including one piece of each with Black Cod Aburi, Angus Beef Aburi, Super White Tuna, and Engawa, plus two pieces of Sockeye Jalapeno Aburi Hakozushi. There’s also Kurobuta Chop Frites for the third course.

Address: 1123 Mainland Street

Phone: 604-633-1280

Facebook