Three rescued after collapse at Vancouver's Butterfly construction site

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a major construction project in downtown Vancouver to rescue multiple people Wednesday.

There was a collapse at the construction site on Nelson Street between Burrard and Thurlow, according to BC Emergency Health Services. That’s where Westbank is building its 57-storey Butterfly condo tower, a social housing complex, and refurbishing a church.

Workers at the scene told Daily Hive three people were rescued, and are all accounted for. They remaining workers were told to go home for the remainder of the day.

BC EHS confirmed three people were taken to hospital, and a fourth fourth patient was treated on-scene but declined hospital transport. Seven ambulances flocked to the building.

Technical rescuers with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services got the individuals out, and crews asked drivers to stay away while they worked.

“Active rescues in progress. Avoid the area if possible,” the fire department said.

VFRS crews along with technical rescue teams on scene on the 1000 block of Nelson. Active rescues in progress. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/7lQyjgL2vy — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) November 22, 2023

Photos from the rescues show action in the laneway behind The Butterfly construction project at 1019 Nelson Street.

On scene at a technical rescue at Burrard and Nelson.@IAFF18 @IAFF18

Active incident pic.twitter.com/yaYnYXD3rf — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) November 22, 2023

Thurlow Street was closed between Nelson and Smythe streets while firefighters retrieved the trapped individuals.

The commotion drew a crows, but all three patients had been taken to hospital as of 12:15 pm. Daily Hive has reached out to the fire department and to Westbank for more details about what happened.