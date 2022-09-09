Jaxon from Istanbul and Tilley from Egypt are just some of the organization's recent rescues (Golden Rescue)

Animal rescue groups are racing to get as many dogs into Canada as they can before the ban on canines from countries considered high risk for rabies takes effect.

In late June, the federal government announced it’s banning the import of commercial dogs from more than 100 countries, including Afghanistan, Egypt, Ukraine, and India, to reduce the risk of dog rabies to Canadian pets come September 28, 2022.

Golden Rescue Canada (GRC) Co-chair Viive Tamm tells Daily Hive in an interview that this ban could mean a worse fate for dogs in Canada.

“We’re not letting international dogs in; that’s going to fuel the puppy mill and backyard breeder industry, which is totally unregulated,” Tamm adds. “Those dogs live a miserable existence too.”

Tamm says GRC is working with animal advocates to overturn the ban and, in the meantime, working on getting as many dogs from overseas homes in Canada before the September 28 deadline.

“The lucky ones get to the shelters; the unlucky ones are the ones who are going to starve on the street, they’re going to be poisoned, they’re going to be shot, they’re going to be rounded up to be sent to the meat trade,” Tamm says.

Tamm says the rescue, which brings in the majority of its international dogs from Cairo and Istanbul, is in favour of increasing protocols and doing what is necessary to prevent rabies from coming into Canada; however, she says this ban on dogs will have serious implications.

“We are really condemning dogs around the world to a miserable life and a miserable death when we could be helping them,” Tamm says.

One of GRC’s rescue partners, Tamm says, has already stopped rescuing goldens, knowing the dogs soon can’t be sent to Canada, “it just makes me so sad when I think about these beautiful goldens that we can’t help.”

The rescue already had some dogs land on Canadian soil throughout August, with more on the way this month, and Tamm says adopters, fosters, and fosters-to-adopt are needed as soon as possible.

Tamm says GRC has quite a bit of information about each dog to help match the little one with the right home, for example, if they are good with other animals, kids, their energy levels, and medical records.

She says most flights with GRC rescues are landing in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal, “if somebody is willing to come here to pick up a golden, we’re willing to adopt to anyone in the country.”

“If you can open your hearts and home to a golden from abroad, please fill out an adoption application as quickly as possible,” Tamm says.

If you are interested in adopting a dog through Golden Rescue Canada, you can find an application form on its website or email [email protected]

The rescue says it might also be looking for temporary families for some dogs if forever homes can’t be found right away, and you can find more information by emailing [email protected]

In a recent email to its supporters, GRC included a link to a petition calling for the feds to end the ban, writing, “help us speak for those who can’t.”