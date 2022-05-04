A rescue dog that was flown into Vancouver from Afghanistan, with hundreds of animals earlier this year, is still in need of a forever home.

Buster landed at Vancouver International Airport in February with rescued dogs and cats that were left behind after their owners had to flee Afghanistan to escape Taliban rule months prior. Around a third of the animals were set to be reunited with their families, and others were adopted by people and organizations.

Pawsitive Animal Rescue has Buster set up with a foster family for now in Vancouver, but before he was set up with the current foster, Buster was also fostered by Jordan, a volunteer dog walker.

Jordan tells Daily Hive Buster is around six-years-old and a medium-sized mixed breed, weighing around 45 pounds. His features include a curly tail and “the cutest underbite and most beautiful eyes.”

“Buster loves everyone he meets and enjoys head scratches and belly rubs more than anything,” Jordan said, “he walks great on leash, is house trained, good with other dogs, has been good with older kids.”

Jordan said Buster has not been tested with smaller children, and has a medium energy level.

“He [Buster] is happy to go for walks and run around, play with toys, lay on his back for belly rubs and then take a long nap,” Jordan added.

There’s not a lot of information known about Buster’s life in Afghanistan, Jordan said, but “he is the sweetest dog that deserves to have a loving home and a nice warm bed to call his own.”

Jordan said Buster has been a great foster dog, and there’s no particular reason the little one hasn’t been adopted yet. It just appears to be harder to find him the perfect match for a forever home.

Some more dogs from the group flown into Vancouver in February also appear to be available for adoption, according to Jordan.

If you, or anyone you know, would like to apply to adopt Buster and give him a happy forever home, you can find the application form on Pawsitive Animal Rescue’s website.

Once the application is approved, the rescue said it will ask for some photos of your home instead of a scheduled visit, then applicants may have an opportunity to bring Buster to their home to see if he fits there with your lifestyle for a few days before any final decisions are made.

— With files from Aly Laube