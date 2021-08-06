Strongly consider rescheduling or postponing travel to Central Okanagan: Henry

British Columbia’s top doctor is urging residents to postpone or reschedule any upcoming travel to the Central Okanagan.

The message was shared on Friday afternoon as health officials announced additional COVID-19 health and safety measures for the area.

A regional COVID-19 outbreak is currently in place for the Central Okanagan. Just over 50% of BC’s active COVID-19 cases are currently in Interior Health and 80% of cases in the area are the Delta variant.

“We know that many people have plans already and there is a transition plan for this weekend,” Henry stressed. “If you have travel plans this weekend to the Central Okanagan, we strongly consider that you change your travel plans.”

“Either reschedule or postpone. There are many things going on in the Central Okanagan right now that need the attention of the local community.”

The new COVID-19 measures announced on Friday also apply to vacation rentals, including Airbnb’s, boats, and houseboats.

“We know that it is a place that people go to have vacations, to meet up with others,” Henry explained. “Now we need to limit the number of people who can be in vacation rentals, accommodations, including boats and houseboats, to limit to five people plus the occupants.

“Very similar to what we had in place last summer when we started to see transmission in these events that were happening in vacation rentals.”

The measures on vacation rentals, as well as those on indoor and outdoor personal and organized gatherings, and indoor and outdoor dining, come into effect today.

The Central Okanagan community includes the following areas and municipalities:

Peachland

West Kelowna

Kelowna

Lake Country

Westbank First Nation

Electoral Districts of the Central Okanagan Regional District