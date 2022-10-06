Canadian reporter sexually harassed while covering Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations (VIDEO)

A Canadian reporter says she was sexually harassed on air while covering Hockey Canada’s sexual assault allegations.

BNN Bloomberg’s Paige Ellis shared a video of the incident, which occurred in Toronto, on Twitter Thursday morning.

“There’s something grimly poetic about being sexually harassed by a man in a hockey jersey while talking about alleged sexual misconduct by hockey players,” she wrote.

There’s something grimly poetic about being sexually harassed by a man in a hockey jersey while talking about alleged sexual misconduct by hockey players. pic.twitter.com/yMTEUMmF1v — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) October 6, 2022

The video shows Ellis doing a live hit in front of a Tim Hortons when a man wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey suddenly appears in the background.

He repeatedly shouts obscenities while pointing at the camera. Ellis is visibly shaken, turning to look at the man.

“Sorry about that everyone, that really startled me,” she says before continuing her live hit like the professional she is.

The man then walks towards the Tim Hortons continuing to shout, but his words are unintelligible.

Towards the end of the video, you can see the man make an obscene, sexual gesture before disappearing into an alleyway.

Her replies were flooded with messages of support from other journalists.

“I’m sorry you dealt with this. You did an excellent job recovering,” replied a sportscaster.

It was certainly a “grimly poetic” incident given the subject matter of what Ellis was reporting on.

In recent months, Hockey Canada has come under fire after multiple sexual assault allegations have been revealed towards members of the country’s 2003 and 2018 World Juniors teams, both of which contained several future NHL players.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his criticism of the federation on Thursday.

With files from Adam Laskaris.